Google Pixel 3a's 'Timelapse mode' is now being rolled out to all Pixel devices

The captured timelapse video clips will also be supported natively in the Google Photos app.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 16:36:48 IST

The camera on Google’s Pixel smartphones are arguably the best you can get, and Google's work on the software just keeps making them better over time.

One of such brilliant software-led features was the Timelapse mode on the latest Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (review), which the company says will be rolling out to all Pixel phones.

Available out of the box on the Pixel 3a lineup, Google is bringing this new Timelapse camera mode to all of its Pixel smartphones. The company says that an update to the Google Camera app on Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 devices will add this new mode to the same grid as modes like “Night Sight.”

Google Pixel 3as Timelapse mode is now being rolled out to all Pixel devices

The Google Pixel 3a XL. Image: Omkar G

As the name implies, this new feature allows Google Pixel phones to record long segments of footage at just a few frames per second so you can speed up the footage five times, ten times, thirty times, or even 120 times. If you're wondering how this works — 5 minutes of video recording played back at ten times (10x), for example, would result in a 30-second long video. The interface itself shows a recording button at the bottom with a slider for each of the different recording speeds.

(Also read: Google Pixel 3a XL Review: Flagship Pixel camera at an affordable price range)

These timelapse video clips will also be supported natively in the Google Photos app.

Courtesy of Google's Project Treble, this functionality is widely rolling out to all Pixel owners starting today. Google Camera 6.2 is now available on the Google Play Store and adds the Timelapse mode to the “More” section of the camera app (you'll find it right next to Night Sight).

