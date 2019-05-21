tech2 News Staff

The Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL (review), courtesy of its stellar camera, has certainly impressed us, but things haven't been great for a number of users who've already bought the phones.

According to numerous reports on Reddit, some users have started to experience random shutdowns from both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. As per a report by Android Police, a hard reboot (sometimes requiring the user to hold the power button for up to 30 seconds) appears to be the only way to bring the phone back on.

One Redditor faced with the problem said, "I had two shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm." The user claims to have also tried using the phone "in 'Safe Mode' to eliminate any chance of a third party app causing it." In this instance, the issue continued, which led the user to believe the problem is hardware related.

However, another Reddit user on a separate thread on the same problem noted that the issue only seems to occur when their device is connected to WiFi, and that "Leaving the phone with wifi off seems to prevent the crashing altogether."

Others noted that Google was informed about the issue and that the tech giant advised a factory reset of the phone, which has so far proven an effective solution. Many others, meanwhile, have opted to return or exchange their phones.

Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the shutdown problem, so it's unknown whether it plans to issue a firmware update to resolve it.

To recall, the search giant's existing flagship, the Google Pixel 3 (review), was also plagued with early bugs, however, they were eventually fixed in a security update.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.