Leaks and rumours around the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been creating a buzz for quite some time now, to the extent that we almost know everything about the new offerings from Google.

And now in a report by MySmartPrice, apparently 28 live wallpapers of the upcoming Pixel 3 XL have been leaked, and are available for download. A Google Drive file from the MySmartPrice shows the 28 wallpapers. If you are interested in using them, you may want to upgrade your phone to Android Pie.

Up until now, only one wallpaper of Pixel 3 XL had leaked—a big 3. But now there are new live wallpapers which look refreshing and vivid.

These include a bird's eye view of the Zion National Park in the US, Sonoran desert, and the city of Schwyz in Switzerland.

There is also a Marvellous Marble — a rotating Earth, which shows the location country of the user on the planet illuminated. Another live wallpaper of planets is the New Horizons wallpaper which is a rotating Pluto. There is also a rotating moon.

In case you are using the Groove wallpaper (from the Pixel 3 Live wallpapers APK provided by me). Make sure you try to play some music through Spotify or something and see your wallpaper move around! Its so, so cool! Check it out now! #Pixel3 #Google #GooglePixel3 #Pixel3XL pic.twitter.com/MxSXWrTEcW — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) 25 September 2018

Next is the City Silhouettes. Here it shows 3D monochrome appearances of New York and San Francisco. It reportedly becomes dark if your location or time zone is any of these cities.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, just like Pixel 2 phones, these live wallpapers react to various stimuli such as when you unlock the phone, movement of the device, or when you playing any music on your phone.