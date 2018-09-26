Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 10:56 IST

Google Pixel 3 XL wallpapers leaked and are available for download: Report

It includes bird's eye view of the Zion National Park, Sonoran desert, and Schwyz in Switzerland.

Leaks and rumours around the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been creating a buzz for quite some time now, to the extent that we almost know everything about the new offerings from Google.

And now in a report by MySmartPrice, apparently 28 live wallpapers of the upcoming Pixel 3 XL have been leaked, and are available for download. A Google Drive file from the MySmartPrice shows the 28 wallpapers. If you are interested in using them, you may want to upgrade your phone to Android Pie.

New wallpaper for Pixel 3. MySmartPrice.

New wallpaper for Pixel 3. MySmartPrice.

Up until now, only one wallpaper of Pixel 3 XL had leaked—a big 3. But now there are new live wallpapers which look refreshing and vivid.

These include a bird's eye view of the Zion National Park in the US, Sonoran desert, and the city of Schwyz in Switzerland.

There is also a Marvellous Marble — a rotating Earth, which shows the location country of the user on the planet illuminated. Another live wallpaper of planets is the New Horizons wallpaper which is a rotating Pluto. There is also a rotating moon.

Next is the City Silhouettes. Here it shows 3D monochrome appearances of New York and San Francisco. It reportedly becomes dark if your location or time zone is any of these cities.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, just like Pixel 2 phones, these live wallpapers react to various stimuli such as when you unlock the phone, movement of the device, or when you playing any music on your phone.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

