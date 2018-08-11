Saturday, August 11, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 11 August, 2018 18:24 IST

Google Pixel 3 XL to come with a 6.7-inch display and 3,430 mAh battery: Report

A blogger posted a video of the Pixel 3 XL, showing a subtle two-tone design on a white variant.

With Google expected to launch its flagship smartphones, likely to be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in the next few months, a new unboxing video has revealed the latter could come with a 6.7-inch screen and 3430mAh battery.

"After doing an impromptu unboxing, a Russian blogger posted a look-around session with the device, showcasing the design and perusing the Android 9 Pie software. A more subtle two-tone design can be seen on this white version, a notch, and a pixel density combo of 1440x2960 and 494ppi that our humble calculations return to mean a giant 6.7-inch+ display, Phone Arena reported on Friday.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

According to the blogger, the device (in the video) was a pre-release version, so we can hope that the design of he upcoming smartphone is being refined.

"Further down the specifications list are a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM or 64GB storage and a 3430 mAh battery. The camera duties are taken by a 12MP sensor again, it seems, with an 8MP selfie shooter at the front," the report added.

A leak from XDA Developers via a forum user named "dr.guru" last month revealed Google could release the smartphone in a "Clearly White" colour variant.

The device's rear does not have Pixel line's signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be a reflective glass covering the whole back panel, the report added.

If the tech giant plans to follow the same launch timeline as its previous iteration of Pixel smartphone generations, then users can expect to an official launch around October 4.

