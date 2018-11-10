Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
Google Pixel 3 units are overheating to a point where they are shutting down

The overheating issue is prevalent on both the standard Pixel 3 and the larger Pixel 3 XL variant.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 are barely a month old but the list of bugs and problems with either phone appears to be endless already. Customers who have purchased the Google Pixel 3 are now beginning to claim that the phone suffers from overheating issues while charging.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Various users who have faced the problem claim that their units have heated to a point when the phone has shut down. As per a report by GSMArena, Pixel 3 owners have taken to Reddit and the Google product forums to highlight the issue. The problem is prevalent on both the standard Pixel 3 and the larger Pixel 3 XL variant.

Some users claim that the problem persists regardless of whether the phone is being charged using the regular bundled adapter or a third-party adapter.

Google is officially yet to acknowledge an overheating problem but the issue is currently restricted to certain units only. Tech2 checked for the issue on a unit of the Pixel 3 XL and there appears to be no issue of overheating of any manner with the unit.

As pointed out by Android Authority in a report, Google Pixel 2 has also had similar issues. A thread on Google's Product forums also exists where users even until a week back have complained about an identical overheating problem.

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

