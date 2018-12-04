Indo-Asian News Service

Google on Tuesday announced eSIM wireless service on its Pixel 3 smartphone with Reliance Jio and Airtel telecom carriers in India.

Google was the first smartphone vendor to support built-in eSIMs with its Project Fi — now called Google Fi — network last year.

"Sprint in the US, EE in the UK, Airtel and Reliance Jio in India, and Truphone and Gigsky in various countries will also roll out eSIM support for Pixel 3 in the coming months," Kerrie Lenhart Hogan, director, Partnerships at Google, said in a statement.

"If you're in Germany, look out for the ability to purchase Pixel 3 with eSIM functionality from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone soon."

Pixel 2 was the first major smartphone with eSIM — an embedded SIM that lets you instantly connect to a carrier network with the tap of a button.

With eSIM, users can connect across devices in the Google ecosystem — from Android smartphones to Chromebooks to Wear OS smartwatches.

"To enable a consistent and simple experience across the ecosystem, we're also creating a programme that allows Android device makers to build eSIM-capable smartphones," said Google.

Launched in October, Pixel 3 costs Rs 71,000 for the 64 GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128 GB storage variant.

The Pixel 3 XL is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64 GB variant and up to Rs 92,000 for the 128 GB model.

Disclosure: Firstpost is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio