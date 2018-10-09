Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
09 October, 2018

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL stock wallpaper, along with design details leaked

Just hours ahead of the launch, here are some interesting last minute leaks of the Pixel 3 phones.

Hours ahead of the launch of Google’s new flagship phones — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL — a last-minute leak reveals the colour variants of the phones, some design details, and the possible stock wallpapers that will come installed on them.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

This leak comes from the famous tipster Evan Blass, who on 8 October tweeted a picture of a white Google Pixel 3 XL, with a plain white minimalistic stock wallpaper, with a large faint grey ‘3’ written on it.

Besides the wallpaper, the leaked image shares a bunch of other things as well. For instance, if genuine, the Pixel 3 XL will in fact come with a single camera setup at the back, but a dual-camera setup up front, pretty much in line with what the rumours have been suggesting this while.

The image also confirms a big notch on the front of the phone and a power button that is tinted green. The purpose of that is still concealed. We are guessing it is meant to launch the Google Assistant.

However, “for the sake of completeness”, just hours ago, Blass tweeted an entire range of the colour variants and the stock wallpapers of the Pixel 3 XL, along with that of the Pixel 3 smartphone.

Besides, the notch, the camera setup, and the tinted power button on the right, the second tweet also hints that the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3 will in a white, black, and a blush colour variant.

This also shows off the possible design language on the two phones. We see the Pixel 3 XL with a fat notch on top, with a thick chin at the bottom. That chin remains on the Pixel 3 as well, along with a full bezel on top as well. No notch for the Pixel 3, as usual.

We see the fingerprint sensor sits at the back, like we have seen in the previous generation Pixel phones.

There is also a third tweet, which is meant to show off the back camera on the Pixel phones, however, they pull all your attention to the tinted power button.

You can see, the white color variant of the phones have a green power button, the black ones come with a blue one, whereas the blush colour variant sports an orange-tinted button.

Blass’ tweets have really upped the curiosity game on the Pixel phones. While the leaked images look genuine as ever, like always, we would suggest that you wait to hear all the details from the horse’s mouth first.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are scheduled to launch today, at an event in New York City, that will kick off at 11.00 am Eastern Time, which is 8:30 pm IST. The event will be live streamed on YouTube through the Made by Google channel. You can also follow our live coverage of the event.

