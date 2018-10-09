tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 21:05 IST
Google is expected to unveil the all-new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and much more at MadeByGoogle event.
Apple had its moment last month, and now it's Google's time to shine! Google's MadeByGoogle event is finally here, though some of the excitement is tempered by the fact that we've seen a tonne of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far.
The event is taking place in New York, and this is where you can find all the updates from the event, which will kick off at 8.30 pm tonight.
If you're here early, here's a quick look at all that we're expecting.
The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, have leaked endlessly in the past and we essentially know all the details about the device. The biggest thing that people have been arguing about is the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which almost looks like a face.
Besides the Pixels, we are also expecting an unusual smart speaker this time, with a touchscreen display of about 7 inches mounted on a cloth-covered speaker, which will be called the Google Home Hub. There is also Google's first Chrome OS tablet, called the Pixel Slate which might be launched at the event. It might feature a detachable keyboard accessory and have support for an active pen.
A wireless charging stand called the Pixel Stand with a Google Assistant interface, a Pixelbook 2 and finally, a new Chromecast, are also expected.
highlights
21:05 (IST)
21:03 (IST)
20:59 (IST)
20:54 (IST)
20:50 (IST)
20:47 (IST)
20:37 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
21:05 (IST)
Pricing and availability
Google Home Hub will go on sale at $149 in the US, UK and Australia on 22 October.
21:04 (IST)
Best foot forward
AI will ensure that only your "best" photos are visible. Blurry photos, for example, will not be visible.
21:03 (IST)
The world's best photo frame
If you're not using your Hub, you can have all your embarrassing photos on display for all to see. #cringe
21:01 (IST)
Home View for Hub
It's a dashboard that gives you a quick overview of your home. Information like Wi-Fi status, temperature, etc. will be available.
Most of this is irrelevant for India though. We don't have access to half as many compatible smart home devices yet.
21:00 (IST)
New Google smart display, Home Hub is the best cooking companion -- recipes, measurements, #HowTo videos -- all hands free 👩🍳👨🍳🍳 #MadeByGoogle #heygoogle #GoogleAssistant pic.twitter.com/3zGtScb7GN— marvin chow (@theREALmarvin) October 9, 2018
20:59 (IST)
Hub supports recipes, wake up routines and more.
The UI is quite nice for recipes, with each step being shown as a slide.
The YouTube experience: YouTube Music is supported. The UI is also optimised for a touch screen and features large buttons and other prominent elements. YouTube Premium will be available for free for 6 months on purchase of a Home Hub.
Peace of mind: Hub features filters and other controls to help parents limit time spent with the device. There are also options to control notifications.
20:59 (IST)
Mark Spates demos how the Google Home Hub works
Hub also comes with 6 months of premium YouTube access
20:58 (IST)
Google Home Hub and your Kitchen
#GoogleHomeHub is going to be your best kitchen partner as per Google. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ETERFMN97q— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:56 (IST)
How Hub works
Mark Spates is on stage to tell us about Hub. He's certainly the coolest looking Google exec we've seen so far. Spiky hair, woollen tux, Unexpected.
20:56 (IST)
Diya Jolly, Google Vice President Product Management introduces the Google Home Hub
20:55 (IST)
Google Home Hub
With #GoogleHomeHub, you can not only hear your Google AI responses but also see them. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/OPNZaJe0pe— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:55 (IST)
Ambient EQ
Like Apple's TrueTone display, Home Hub will analyse the light around you and match the colour tone of the display.
20:54 (IST)
What is the Google Home Hub
The number of queries on Google Home has gone up by over 400% in the last year, says Google
Google Home Hub lets you not just hear a response, you can hear the response.
Maps, YouTube, Calendar and Photos are integrated into the hub and can be controlled with your voice.
The design features soft, rounded corners and custom fabrics. It's available in 4 different colours.
Most importantly, the hub has no camera to ensure that you feel safe and comfortable when using it. Looking at you, Facebook Portal.
20:52 (IST)
Pursuing a vision of a thoughtful home
According to Google, this is a smart home that also learns and helps you in your life.
20:50 (IST)
Powerful words
Our job is to figure out what it feels like to hold Google in our hands - Ivy Ross
20:48 (IST)
Shout-out to Ivy Ross
Osterloh talks about the stellar work designer Ivy Ross has done in helping design Google's products.
20:47 (IST)
When the new Pixel devices pop-up right next you
All the new devices just popped up out of these pedestals here. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/q3UkO8IJpD— Rich Brown (@rh_brown) October 9, 2018
20:47 (IST)
Google introduces the Google Pixel 3 series, the Pixel Slate and the Google Home Hub
20:47 (IST)
Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub confirmed
Pixel 3: "We designed the world's best camera and put it in the world's most helpful phone!" - Osterloh
Pixel Slate: Life at home and the productivity of a desktop in a tablet with a detachable keyboard.
Google Home Hub: Manage your life from a single screen.
20:46 (IST)
The #Pixel3, #PixelSlate and #PixelHomeHub have been announced. #madebygoogle— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:44 (IST)
Google wants you to in control of your Digital Wellbeing.
20:43 (IST)
Digital Wellbeing
72% of users are concerned about the time they spend with their tech, says Google. They're not going to introduce new tools to limit our interaction with our phones.
We saw much of this during Google I/O earlier this year, and the features are already integrated into Android P.
20:42 (IST)
Obviously @Google has started the event by bragging about its AI, machine learning, and all kinds of features that make life so much easier. #madebygoogle— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:42 (IST)
Your security is important
We need to offer a simple security option to users. OS level security, protection for data centres via a hardware chip, etc. are just some of the tools we use to ensure security, says Osterloh.
20:41 (IST)
AI+Software+Hardware
This is what makes our offerings so unique, says Osterloh.
20:40 (IST)
Google's Rick Osterloh SVP of hardware at Google
Looking back at all that Google has done, he says Google is here to "help" you!
20:40 (IST)
Why the Pixel camera is awesome
Osterloh: We learnt early on that people are googling images. We initially searched using metatags, descriptions, etc. We had to evolve to improve, which helped us with image recognition, which resulted in Street View and so on. This, in turn, helped us refine our cameras and make Pixel as good as it is today.
20:39 (IST)
Google and AI: Still a better love story than Twilight
Obviously @Google has started the event by bragging about its AI, machine learning, and all kinds of features that make life so much easier. #madebygoogle— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:37 (IST)
A journey down memory lane
Osterloh: Even after 2 decades, we're constantly working to save milliseconds from our search time.
This has pushed us to do new things, build our own things.
Improving search led us down a path to understanding language, which then taught us how to translate.
We're now translating billions of words a day.
And now that we're mastering translation, we can offer voice interaction, we can help you cut back on repetitive typing.
20:35 (IST)
Google's Rick Osterloh takes the stage
Osterloh is SVP of hardware at Google.
20:34 (IST)
Google Assistant demos
Google is now showing off the skillz of Google Assistant via video.
20:32 (IST)
...and we're LIVE!
Two massive displays come together to form what looks like a phone in landscape mode.
20:26 (IST)
5 more minutes...
While we wait, here's a quick roundup of what to expect from the event.
19:42 (IST)
The event is starting in... 30 minutes?
Officially, the event is slated for 11 am Eastern Time, which translates to 8.30 pm India time.
The official livestream for the event, however, will start at 8.10 pm, however.
19:36 (IST)
We know everything about the Pixel 3. Or do we?
