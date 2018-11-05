Last year, with the Pixel 2 phones, Google dropped the 3.5mm port but did not release any official pair of earphones with the devices. However, this year, Google bundled the Pixel 3 phones with earphones having a USB Type C interface. If the latest report is to be believed, it comes with some smarts too.

According to a report by Beebom, the Pixel 3 USB-C earphones, let users reply to notifications via the earphones, without needing to unlock the device.

Basically, using voice control, the phones let you listen to and reply to notifications via your earphones.

How this works is, when you receive a notification on a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you have your earphones on, you will hear the sound alert for a notification.

If you press and hold the Volume Up button in the inline remote, the Assistant reads out to you which app sent you the notification, and what it reads.

To reply, you can press and hold the play/pause button on the inline remote and speak out your reply. Your reply is recorded for the period you keep the button held. Then, to send the reply, you have to press and hold the Volume Up button again.

Also note, to enable the notifications being read out to you, you will need to head to the Settings > Assistant Settings > Spoken Notifications. Toggle that on, and choose the apps you want to get the spoken notifications from.