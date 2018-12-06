tech2 News Staff

Google has announced a referral program in partnership with Flipkart in India for all Google Nexus and Pixel smartphone users, wherein they can refer the new Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL to their friends and family members. Upon doing so, both the referrer and referee receive incentives.

The incentives include the following — the referrer will receive a Rs 2,000 Flipkart gift voucher and the referee will get a Rs 7,000 discount on any of the Pixel 3 variants bought exclusively on Flipkart.

The offer has already begun, starting 6 December and referral codes can be generated all the way up until 20 December. The codes can be redeemed until 24 December.

Considering that it’s a festive season, this can be a good opportunity for people who want to buy either the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL. If you’re a Google device owner who knows someone planning to buy a Pixel 3, let them know.

On the other hand, If you’re a seeker, catch hold of a Pixel or Nexus owner and get them to follow the steps mentioned below. (You could lure them into the idea of Rs 2,000 Flipkart voucher, for some unnecessary spending)

Here’s how the Google Pixel 3 referral program works:

Step 1 — If you’re a Pixel or Nexus smartphone owner, you’ll have to log in using your email ID into the Flipkart app. The app will show a banner announcing the special referral program.

Step 2 — Click on the banner and you'll be directed to a page listing the benefits for the referrer and referee.

Step 3 — On this page, enter your email ID once again, to participate in the program (because logging in is not enough).

Step 4 — Within 48 hours you will receive an email from Flipkart on your registered email ID with a unique link that you can share with your friends or use for yourselves. Yes, you can apparently use it for yourself; refer yourself a phone. (Absurd)

Step 5 — Links will only be activated from the start of the program date and can be redeemed until the end of the redemption date, after which they will become invalid.

Step 6 — The referee with the unique link will land on a Flipkart page to validate the code. Once the code is validated, it will get tagged to referee’s Flipkart account until offer expiry.

Step 7 — Then, at the time of purchase of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL on Flipkart, an instant discount of Rs 7,000 will be applied during checkout, over and above other running offers.

Step 8 — Wait for the device every day, at your door until it arrives, because 'Pre-Parcel Anxiety' (The nervous impatience experienced when waiting for a parcel or package you’ve ordered to be delivered. Often accompanied by frequent glances at the front door for signs of the courier driver when you hear any audible or visual queues of their presence.)

The Pixel 3 is priced at Rs 71,000 and the Pixel 3 XL at Rs 83,000.