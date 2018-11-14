Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 10:02 IST

Google Pixel 2’s Now Playing feature can now be used on OnePlus 6, here’s how

After about a year of the feature being released on Pixel 2, someone has finally managed to create a port for it.

The new Google Pixel phones come with a bunch of features that are envied by other Android users. These features of course, include the camera capabilities, and also things like Now Playing. While a bunch of ports have managed to mimic some of the camera features of the Pixel phones, full port of Now Playing could not be managed easily. Until now.

A report by XDA Developer, reveals a port for the OnePlus 6 that brings the feature to the device. While, these ports don’t entirely imitate the feature, but it comes pretty close to it.

The Now Playing feature was released with last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. The feature essentially keeps the ambient microphones on all the time, listening for music to recognize and display on your screen. This might not seem impressive until you realize all of this is happening all the time and without any network connection. This is made possible with a database of thousands of songs on the device, which enables the phone to almost always recognize any song being played while being offline and using minimal battery.

One OnePlus 6, however, this feature will not work exactly like that. Here, according to the report, Pixel Experience will “require a network connection and will drain the battery a bit”. It does this by using the SoundHound music search technology and building it into the system of the phone.

You can download the port here, however, be warned that this port does not come from an official source, so it is likely to carry with it some bugs.

