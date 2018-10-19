Google Pixel 2 will soon be getting support for VoLTE for Vodafone India. Google will apparently be rolling out this support in the next update.

This update has been mentioned in Google’s issue tracker, which has now marked the issue of VoLTE support as fixed. This was first spotted by XDADeveloper.

Up till now, Google Pixel 2 has had VoLTE support only for Jio. And the same for Airtel is still not available; there isn’t any timeline on that either.

For the uninitiated, VoLTE, which is short for Voice over LTE, is the next generation standard for voice calling on 4G LTE networks. It uses IP-based technology to place calls directly over LTE, instead of using legacy networks such as 2G or 3G. VoLTE is able to serve much higher quality calls.

While Jio has been supporting VoLTE for close to 2 years now, many network providers in India like Airtel and Vodafone India are still in the process of rolling it out in many regions.

The use of VoLTE in India perhaps skyrocketed in 2016 due to Reliance Jio, which uses an all IP-based LTE network with no fallback for 2G or 3G calling. Which makes essential for users to have a VoLTE-capable smartphone to use Jio.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL already come with VoLTE support.