Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos rolls out Best of Spring 2021 memory collection: Here’s all you need to know

AI-generated collection will highlight users’ top images and videos that they have clicked during spring.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2021 18:59:18 IST

Among many recent updates, Google Photos is now rolling out a new memory collection for its users across the globe. This new feature is an Artificial Intelligence- (AI) generated memory collection termed ‘Best of Spring 2021’. This new AI-generated collection will highlight users’ top images and videos that they have clicked in the spring of this year. Google Photos is expected to add more directly personalised memory collections as this new feature is rolled out to users worldwide.

According to a 9To5Google report, the new memory collection feature will vary from user to user. Not all Google Photos users will see a similar collection because of factors such as location and region-specific COVID-19 lockdowns.

Users of Google Photos will soon get to see new types of assembled memories of special occasions. Image: tech2

Users of Google Photos will soon get to see new types of assembled memories of special occasions. Image: tech2

There are also possibilities that users might not see a lot of variation in their memory collection owing to faulty AI processing, as details on this feature remain unclear so far.

Earlier this year, Google came up with the ‘Best of Winter 2020’ memory collection where it focused on the top images and videos users saved to their Google Photos gallery during winter.

Last month, the company announced a bunch of new features for the photo gallery, where it stated the collection will highlight images of a certain shape or colour in users’ memories on Google Photos.

Meanwhile, Google has also said that Photos users will soon get to see new types of assembled memories of special occasions, including festivals and days like Diwali, Lunar New Year and Hanukkah, among others. Further explaining the process, Google claimed memories will show up as users scroll through the photo grid in their Google Photos app alongside the new Best of Month memories and trip highlights.

If you’re interested in updating your memory collection, then go check out your Google Photos right now. You may just be able to enjoy this new feature!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos unlimited free storage ends on 1 June: Here's how you can free up space now

Jun 01, 2021
Google Photos unlimited free storage ends on 1 June: Here's how you can free up space now

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021