Among many recent updates, Google Photos is now rolling out a new memory collection for its users across the globe. This new feature is an Artificial Intelligence- (AI) generated memory collection termed ‘Best of Spring 2021’. This new AI-generated collection will highlight users’ top images and videos that they have clicked in the spring of this year. Google Photos is expected to add more directly personalised memory collections as this new feature is rolled out to users worldwide.

According to a 9To5Google report, the new memory collection feature will vary from user to user. Not all Google Photos users will see a similar collection because of factors such as location and region-specific COVID-19 lockdowns.

There are also possibilities that users might not see a lot of variation in their memory collection owing to faulty AI processing, as details on this feature remain unclear so far.

Earlier this year, Google came up with the ‘Best of Winter 2020’ memory collection where it focused on the top images and videos users saved to their Google Photos gallery during winter.

Last month, the company announced a bunch of new features for the photo gallery, where it stated the collection will highlight images of a certain shape or colour in users’ memories on Google Photos.

Meanwhile, Google has also said that Photos users will soon get to see new types of assembled memories of special occasions, including festivals and days like Diwali, Lunar New Year and Hanukkah, among others. Further explaining the process, Google claimed memories will show up as users scroll through the photo grid in their Google Photos app alongside the new Best of Month memories and trip highlights.

If you’re interested in updating your memory collection, then go check out your Google Photos right now. You may just be able to enjoy this new feature!