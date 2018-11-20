tech2 News Staff

If you use Google Photos, your iPhone can do what the Pixels can.

In a brand new update to the Google Photos app on iOS, Google has added two new editing features to it. According to a tweet shared by Google Photos, iOS users will now be able to use portrait depth editing and the colour pop feature on the app.

New to iOS, adjust the background blur and change the focus of your portrait mode photo. Just pull up a portrait photo in Google Photos, click the editing icon to get to the editing menu, then tap it one more time to edit depth and focus. — Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 19, 2018

These features were added to Android about a month ago. With the portrait depth editing feature, you can now adjust the blur and also tap to change the focus area of those shots.

According to a report by The Verge, who tested out the feature, when you move the slider around on the app to adjust the blur, it does some processing on its own, which is some cases apparently gives better results than what you can get on Apple's photo app.

The second feature added to the iOS app is Colour Pop, which basically lets you choose a subject and keep its colours, while monochrome-ing everything else in the picture.

Both these features should be available on the Google Photos iOS app. In case you don't see it, ensure that the app is updated to the latest version.