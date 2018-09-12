Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 17:40 IST

Google Photos Library API now available for developers, we may see it soon

Google Photos’ Library API allows third party apps to use Google Photos features.

Google Photos is widely praised for its powerful features, and for how easy it is to use. And now Google is set to make this experience even better with its much-talked about Library API.

According to a report a Google Developers blog, the company has already started to roll out the Library API to developers. This means we may see this new library in our apps very soon.

“After a successful developer preview over the past few months, the Google Photos Library API is now generally available,” Google announced.

For the uninitiated, the Google Photo Library API allows third-party apps to use Google Photos features. Which means users will be able to upload to Google Photos from other apps, including features such as the ability to search by date, format, and by describing what’s in the photo.

Some other Library API features include, being able to upload directly to a photo library or an album, organize albums, and add titles and locations. The API will also allow people to use shared albums to easily transfer and collaborate.

Additionally, Google has also shared a migration guide for anyone who has been using the old Picasa Web Albums API. The guide will help them move to the Google Photos Library API.

