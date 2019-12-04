tech2 News Staff

It was a little time-consuming when you had to share a couple of images with your friends or family using Google Photos. You had to create a whole album or create a link and then share. Now, Google has revamped this "share" option in Google Photos. Not only you will be able to send images to people via private message but you will also be able to chat with the other person on Google Photos.

As per a new update by Google, users on both Android and iOS will be able to share as many pictures as they want on Google Photos without actually creating an album. Just like Instagram, you can even like the pictures and even comment on them as a part of the ongoing conversation.

The best part is — the company also promises that sharing images like this will not degrade the quality of the picture like we usually see in other apps. You will also be able to save these images or videos on your device.

via GIPHY

Google has also clarified in the blog saying that this chat feature of Google Photos is not designed to replace the chat apps and it aims to improve the image-sharing experience between Google Photos users.

All you need to do is open Google Photos, tap on the image that you want to share, tap on the share icon and then select the name of the person you want to share the image or video to (given that they are also on Google Photos). Add any message you want and press send.

This feature is gradually rolling out for all Android, iOS and web platforms, starting today.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.