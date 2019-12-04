Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos gets new private chat feature to directly share images with other users

Google has clarified that this chat feature of Google Photos is not designed to replace existing chat apps.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2019 10:37:16 IST

It was a little time-consuming when you had to share a couple of images with your friends or family using Google Photos. You had to create a whole album or create a link and then share. Now, Google has revamped this "share" option in Google Photos. Not only you will be able to send images to people via private message but you will also be able to chat with the other person on Google Photos.

As per a new update by Google, users on both Android and iOS will be able to share as many pictures as they want on Google Photos without actually creating an album. Just like Instagram, you can even like the pictures and even comment on them as a part of the ongoing conversation.

Google Photos gets new private chat feature to directly share images with other users

Google Photos

The best part is — the company also promises that sharing images like this will not degrade the quality of the picture like we usually see in other apps. You will also be able to save these images or videos on your device.

via GIPHY

Google has also clarified in the blog saying that this chat feature of Google Photos is not designed to replace the chat apps and it aims to improve the image-sharing experience between Google Photos users.

All you need to do is open Google Photos, tap on the image that you want to share, tap on the share icon and then select the name of the person you want to share the image or video to (given that they are also on Google Photos). Add any message you want and press send.

This feature is gradually rolling out for all Android, iOS and web platforms, starting today.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos finally adds the ability to let you manually tag people in your pictures

Nov 28, 2019
Google Photos finally adds the ability to let you manually tag people in your pictures
Facebook announces new data tool that lets you transfer your media to Google Photos

Facebook

Facebook announces new data tool that lets you transfer your media to Google Photos

Dec 02, 2019
Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Google Stadia

Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Nov 20, 2019
New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Google Earth

New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Nov 21, 2019
Google will now allow sites to block personalised ads under California privacy law

Google

Google will now allow sites to block personalised ads under California privacy law

Nov 21, 2019
Google Assistant's 'Ambient Mode' rollout begins; will keep you updated on all your tasks

Google Assistant

Google Assistant's 'Ambient Mode' rollout begins; will keep you updated on all your tasks

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com