FP Trending

To manage, organise, and store photos and videos in one place, Google has redesigned its Photos app.

Product Director of Google Photos David Lieb says the redesigned app is “focused on your memories, to help you find and relive your most treasured moments.”

There is a new design being introduced to the UI, including a refreshed icon. Google has retained the colorful pinwheel.

The refreshed logo is flattened and rounded from all the corners.

As per the Google blog, the redesigned Google Photos app is providing more prominence to images and videos. It is also bringing search front-and-center with a new three-tab structure instead of four.

These tabs ― Photos, Search and Library ― can be spotted at the bottom once users open the app.



via GIPHY

The Google Photos app that is available now has a Search section present as a search bar at the top with Photos. Albums, For You and Sharing features are positioned at the bottom.



via GIPHY

In the redesigned Google Photos app, the ‘Photos’ tab will now show larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. At the top, you can see a larger Memories carousel, somewhat similar to what we see on Facebook or Instagram Stories.

Google has put the ‘Search’ tab on front and center to give you quick access to the people, places and things that are most important to you.

Users will also get to see a new interactive map for searching using location. You can pinch and zoom around the globe to see your photos at different destinations. There is also view button in the search tab.

The ‘Library’ tab in the redesigned app contains most important destinations in your photo library, like Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. Users in the US, EU or Canada will be able to see the Print Store where they can purchase printed products of their photos.

Google Photos introduced ‘Memories’ to help users revisit their most important memories from the past. The redesigned Google Photos app has added more types of memories like the best pictures of you and your closest friends and family over the years, trips, and even just the highlights from last week.



via GIPHY

Google Photos said that it has also moved its automatic creations ― like movies, collages, animations, stylised photos from the “For you” tab (which is now gone) and into Memories.

The update is rolling out on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users.