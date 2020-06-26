Friday, June 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature

The Google Photos update is rolling out on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users.


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 14:03:24 IST

To manage, organise, and store photos and videos in one place, Google has redesigned its Photos app.

Product Director of Google Photos David Lieb says the redesigned app is “focused on your memories, to help you find and relive your most treasured moments.”

There is a new design being introduced to the UI, including a refreshed icon. Google has retained the colorful pinwheel.

The refreshed logo is flattened and rounded from all the corners. Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature

As per the Google blog, the redesigned Google Photos app is providing more prominence to images and videos. It is also bringing search front-and-center with a new three-tab structure instead of four.

These tabs ― Photos, Search and Library ― can be spotted at the bottom once users open the app.

via GIPHY

The Google Photos app that is available now has a Search section present as a search bar at the top with Photos. Albums, For You and Sharing features are positioned at the bottom.

via GIPHY

In the redesigned Google Photos app, the ‘Photos’ tab will now show larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos.  At the top, you can see a larger Memories carousel, somewhat similar to what we see on Facebook or Instagram Stories.

Google has put the ‘Search’ tab on front and center to give you quick access to the people, places and things that are most important to you.

Users will also get to see a new interactive map for searching using location. You can pinch and zoom around the globe to see your photos at different destinations. There is also view button in the search tab.

The ‘Library’ tab in the redesigned app contains most important destinations in your photo library, like Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. Users in the US, EU or Canada will be able to see the Print Store where they can purchase printed products of their photos.

Google Photos introduced ‘Memories’ to help users revisit their most important memories from the past. The redesigned Google Photos app has added more types of memories like the best pictures of you and your closest friends and family over the years, trips, and even just the highlights from last week.

via GIPHY

Google Photos said that it has also moved its automatic creations ― like movies, collages, animations, stylised photos from the “For you” tab (which is now gone) and into Memories.

The update is rolling out on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Chrome

Google Chrome extension that was spying on users was reportedly downloaded 32 million times

Jun 18, 2020
Google Chrome extension that was spying on users was reportedly downloaded 32 million times
Google to roll out way to buy Android app subscriptions outside the app itself

App subscriptions

Google to roll out way to buy Android app subscriptions outside the app itself

Jun 19, 2020
Google's US ad revenue to drop 5.3 percent due to the Coronavirus pandemic: Report

Google

Google's US ad revenue to drop 5.3 percent due to the Coronavirus pandemic: Report

Jun 23, 2020
Google will now automatically delete your location, web history after 18 months

Google

Google will now automatically delete your location, web history after 18 months

Jun 25, 2020
Google may finally launch a Nest-branded smart speaker, an evolution of Google Home

Google Speakers

Google may finally launch a Nest-branded smart speaker, an evolution of Google Home

Jun 17, 2020
Google Pay may become a one-stop portal for shopping in the US, say reports

Google Pay

Google Pay may become a one-stop portal for shopping in the US, say reports

Jun 13, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020