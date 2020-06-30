Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos gets a 'mute toggle' that will let you easily switch off video volume

Google Photos will reportedly not be backing up pictures from these popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, Helo, Twitter WhatsApp and so on.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 17:17:53 IST

Users of Google Photos will now be able to mute the videos without having to change the volume on their devices. With the help of a toggle on the screen, one can easily switch off the volume and not leave the app.

While watching a video on Photos, you will find a microphone symbol on the right hand bottom of your screen. Just beside the timeline scrubber, this toggle will be above the share, delete and edit options. By pressing it, the volume will die down and by pressing it twice, the volume will come back.

Google Photos gets a mute toggle that will let you easily switch off video volume

Google Photos. Image: Google

Several other apps like Facebook already have this feature and the update might point to the feature coming to other Google apps like YouTube.

This is a server side update and hence you might not find it in your device just now. But the update should reach all users in a few days.  This feature comes along with a few other updates, including Google Photos no longer backing up the pictures from your device and other applications automatically.

In a blog message, Google mentioned that this is to save “internet resources” with the increased haul of sharing and downloading images due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an Android Police report, now Google Photos will not be backing up pictures from these popular apps: Facebook, Instagram, Helo, Twitter WhatsApp, Viber, Snapchat, Messenger, Messages, and LINE.

No previous backup will be affected by the change and users can enable the automatic backup option easily. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature

Jun 26, 2020
Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature
Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

WhatsApp

Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

Jun 25, 2020
Google to roll out way to buy Android app subscriptions outside the app itself

App subscriptions

Google to roll out way to buy Android app subscriptions outside the app itself

Jun 19, 2020
Apple's App Store and Apple Pay are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators

Apple

Apple's App Store and Apple Pay are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators

Jun 17, 2020
India bans Chinese apps: Centre blocks 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser; decision aimed at protecting Indians' data, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chinese apps ban

India bans Chinese apps: Centre blocks 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser; decision aimed at protecting Indians' data, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jun 30, 2020
India ban on Chinese apps updates: Ban is welcome, but govt must take more substantive measures, says Congress' Ahmed Patel

NewsTracker

India ban on Chinese apps updates: Ban is welcome, but govt must take more substantive measures, says Congress' Ahmed Patel

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020