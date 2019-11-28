tech2 News Staff

Google now finally lets Google Photos users to manually tag people in their pictures — that's of course if there is a face recognised in the pictures.

Google Photos always had the ability to automatically detect and tag faces in the app. Tagging can be really helpful in sorting images or at the time of searching for a particular one. However, the automatic face detection feature by Google isn't the most accurate. Many a time it misses faces. And what's worse is there has not been a way to correct it.

Now, according to a report by Android Police, Google now allows users to manually add new tags or correct them if the auto-detect feature misses any faces.

The Verge says that the company confirmed that the feature is now rolling out. We have also written to Google to confirm the same.

However, there seems to be a notable caveat in this feature — you can only add a tag to a picture on Google Photos if Google detects a face in the photo in the first place.

Essentially, if Google detects a face in a picture but doesn't recognise it, you can manually tag the person. But if Google realise a person/face in the picture, then you still can’t tag someone in the photo.

"Face tagging still relies on Google's algorithm and its ability to detect a person or pet's face to begin with. So if you have part of a face, a silhouette, a weird side angle, or any other photo where a person shows up but their face isn't immediately recognisable, you can't tag them," Android Police reports.

While Google has confirmed the feature, the same isn't available for all users yet, suggesting it may be a slow rollout. The feature will likely be available to all users by the end of this week.

