tech2 News Staff

Google in October this year had launched Live Albums for Google Photos. This tool helped in creating albums in a much easier way, algorithmically sorting your images and videos on the fly. These Live Albums were, until recently, only limited to 10,000 files. For many users, this was hardly enough. In what can only be good news for such users, Google has now doubled the limit to 20,000 photos.

This increase has now been mentioned in the Google Support pages. The limit applies to shared albums as well.

Also, Google had recently made a change to the Photos app by not allowing unsupported formats. The supported formats include .mpg.mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv files.

According to Phone Arena, non-Pixel users can upload unlimited images at 16 MP resolutions and video at 1080p.

Images and video that cross the limit will be downscaled. However, given that the storage is free and unlimited, there's not really cause for complaint.

Pixel and Pixel XL owners get to enjoy unlimited free storage in original quantity. On a side note, Apple's luxury iPhones only offer a measly 5 GB of iCloud storage for free.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners also get unlimited storage for images at the original quality, but only until 31 January 2021. The cut-off date for Pixel 3 users is 2022.