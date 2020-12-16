Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
Google Photos adds new features including 3D effect, new collage designs and more

For collage, the AI helps pick the right layout for a selection of photos by finding similar colours and using it for a more cohesive look.


FP TrendingDec 16, 2020 15:41:01 IST

Google is adding a new feature to Photos that will lend to it a 3D effect and bring it to life. Apart from that, Google is also adding a few other features and collage designs to Google Photos. Taking to its blog, Google has stated that over the next month, users will see their memories being brought to life with Cinematic photos, updated collage designs and other highlights. According to Google, cinematic photos will help users relieve memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

As per Google as soon as one's app is updated, it will show up in the recent highlights at the top of the photo grid.

In order to facilitate that, Google has used machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. This will be done, even if the original image does not include depth information. Google will then animate a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.

For users who want to share the Cinematic photo, they can send it as a video.

Apart from Cinematic photos, users have seen updated collage designs as well. Google started rolling them out earlier in the month. The refreshed collages see artistically designed layouts using AI. The AI helps pick the right layout for a selection of photos by finding similar colours and using it for a more cohesive look. Google is also rolling out new themes for users. Users will now see Memories surface images of the most important things and people in life.

