Google pays their Software Engineers much more than their Engineering Managers, reveals leak

Tech jobs have earned a reputation for their highly attractive salaries, and certain companies spare no expense in compensating their engineers. Internal data from Google, which was recently leaked and reviewed by Business Insider, provides insights into the impressive compensation packages received by their employees in 2022. The median total compensation for Google employees that year amounted to $279,802 (Rs 2.30 crore).

Not surprisingly, software engineers emerged as the highest-paid professionals at Google, with a maximum base salary of $718,000 in 2022. This information came from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, which included data from over 12,000 US workers, spanning various roles such as software engineers, business analysts, and salespeople.

While software engineers topped the list for base salary, it’s worth noting that the top 10 highest-paying positions across engineering, business, and sales at Google all enjoyed base salaries well into six figures.

Google’s compensation structure extends beyond base salaries, encompassing options and bonuses as well. Notably, software engineers had the potential to receive a maximum equity of $1.5 million in 2022.

Comparing Google’s salary offerings to other tech giants in 2022, the company’s median base pay was slightly lower than Meta’s ($296,320). However, it significantly surpassed the median base salaries at Salesforce ($199,130) and Adobe ($170,679), as reported by data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal.

Here are the top 10 highest base salaries at Google across all industries for 2022, according to Insider’s report. The data is limited to full-time employees in the US and does not include salaries from Alphabet’s other ventures, such as Waymo and Verily. Additionally, not all employees disclosed their equity and bonus data:

Software Engineer: $718,000 (Rs 5.90 crore)

Engineering Manager (Software Engineering): $400,000 (Rs 3.28 crore)

Enterprise Direct Sales: $377,000 (Rs 3.09 crore)

Legal Corporate Counsel: $320,000 (Rs 2.62 crore)

Sales Strategy: $320,000 (Rs 2.62 crore)

UX Design: $315,000 (Rs 2.58 crore)

Government Affairs & Public Policy: $312,000 (Rs 2.56 crore)

Research Scientist: $309,000 (Rs 2.53 crore)

Cloud Sales: $302,000 (Rs 2.47 crore)

Program Manager: $300,000 (Rs 2.46 crore)

Do note, that these are the base salaries. Engineering Managers get several other perks that engineers don’t. Engineering Managers also get better stock options. However, Software Engineers get fatter and better bonuses.