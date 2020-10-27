Tuesday, October 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pay temporarily taken down from App Store, iOS users can expect payment issues

Some Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions in the near future.


FP TrendingOct 27, 2020 17:17:57 IST

Google’s payment application Google Pay has been temporarily taken down from Apple’s App Store. What is more, the company has confirmed that iOS users might face some issues while using the app in the coming days. Upon searching for the app in the app store, users noticed that Google Pay was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the store was suggesting similar apps for use. Speaking about the issue, a Google spokesperson said that the app was temporarily removed from the App Store and it will be back again, once the underlying issue has been fixed.

The statement from Google further said that a few Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions in the near future.

"Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help," the spokesperson added.

Google Pay temporarily taken down from App Store, iOS users can expect payment issues

Apologising for the inconvenience, the firm mentioned that Android Google Pay users will get uninterrupted service and the app will be briefly unavailable only on the Apple App Store. No time period was given for the development work, however, the company assured that users will be able to see the new app update reappear shortly. So those users who already have the app installed on iOS devices will most likely need to update the app for it to work seamlessly.

Earlier in September, Google introduced tokenization on Tez or Google Pay for Android users in India. The feature allowed users to carry out near-field communication (NFC) transactions without having to physically use their debit or credit bank card. The contactless method of payment required users to register their cards safely on Google Pay only once after which they could carry out transactions on POS terminals and touch and pay portals easily.

However, this feature is yet to hit the iOS version of the app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google will now let you hum, whistle or sing to search a song you are struggling to remember

Oct 16, 2020
Google will now let you hum, whistle or sing to search a song you are struggling to remember
Google to transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat from 2021

Google Hangouts

Google to transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat from 2021

Oct 16, 2020
Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access

Google Workspace

Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access

Oct 23, 2020
Google Nest Audio review: A great-sounding smart speaker at the right price

Google Nest Audio review

Google Nest Audio review: A great-sounding smart speaker at the right price

Oct 26, 2020
Google finally pulls the plug on Play Music, encourages users to migrate to YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Google finally pulls the plug on Play Music, encourages users to migrate to YouTube Music

Oct 23, 2020
Google to stop supporting Trusted Contacts app from 1 December, app officially pulled from Play store

Google Trusted Contacts

Google to stop supporting Trusted Contacts app from 1 December, app officially pulled from Play store

Oct 19, 2020

science

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020