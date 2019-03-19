tech2 News Staff

Google Pay now lets you book IRCTC train tickets right within the iOS and Android app.

Since you pay for your tickets using UPI, there also isn't any additional processing fee or tax to pay and the amount due is deducted straight from your bank account.

This nifty new addition not only ensures you don't need an additional app to book tickets but also lets you cancel bookings and check on the status of the train you're travelling in, all within the Google Pay app.

The only prerequisite before you begin is that you have an active IRCTC account. Google does not let you create a new IRCTC account from within the app, so you will have to head here to sign up for a new account.

How to book a train ticket on Google Pay?

The process of booking a ticket is also fairly simple. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how to go about it.

Open the Google Pay app and quickly scroll down to the 'Businesses' section on the home page. Once you get there, an icon labelled as 'Trains' should show up. Tap on the label.

This will take you to a page with a highlighted option which reads 'Book train tickets'. Tapping on this option will take you straight into the menu which lets you search for trains.

Select the origin, destination of your travel followed by the travel date and the quota under which you want your ticket. Tatkal isn't available here as an option yet which could be a minor disappointment for some

The list of trains that show up based on your route, automatically also pulls up availability details, broken down into the classes of seats available.

Once that's done, head over below and enter your IRCTC username, name, phone number and your age.

The next page requires you to type out your IRCTC account password and select UPI as the mode of payment for your tickets and you're done.

