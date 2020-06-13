FP Trending

Google Pay is one of the most used payment apps globally. Google has time and again added new features to the app, providing a convenient and safe option of payments.

There are plans for a major overhaul of Google Pay that would make it a shopping portal, if retailers and delivery companies come on board, reported The Information.

Through the redesign of the payment app, the company is hoping to jump start its use in the US. Basically, Google is planning to allow online and brick-and-mortar merchants to set up their own branded buttons, making it a one-stop portal for commerce.

When implemented, this feature will let users click on a merchant’s branded button inside Google Pay to place orders and make payment.

Google has reportedly been discussing ways to persuade merchants such as convenience stores, gas stations, delivery companies and restaurant chains to sign up for the plan.

The payment app’s version in India already offers much of the rumored Pay functionality like in-app ride hailing and food ordering, among others.

Google may also come up with a debit card for Pay, just like the one that Google Wallet had years ago. Google Wallet offered users a plastic debit card which ultimately lasted for three years.

According to TechCrunch, Google is developing its own physical and virtual debit cards. The tech website reported that a Google Pay Card would broaden the payment app’s use cases. For this purpose, the company will rope in different bank partners. Google Pay currently allows money transfer and payments for services through a traditionally issued payment card.