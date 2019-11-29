Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
Google Pay is reportedly working on the ability to let users gift gold to others

Google currently lets its users purchase and sell 99.99 percent 24-karat gold through the app.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 19:25:51 IST

In April this year, Google added a feature to Google Pay that allowed its users to buy and sell gold through the appPaytm, Mobikwik and PhonePe have been offering this feature for a while.

Now, Google Pay is apparently getting a new feature that will allow its users to gift gold to others.

This feature was spotted in the app's code (v48.0.001_RC03) by XDA Developers. Reportedly, the backend codes of the app suggest that Google may be working on a feature that will allow users to gift gold to each other.

Google Pay.

As of now, there is no clear information on when this feature will rollout or how it will work. It's also quite possible that Google does not launch this feature at all if it faces any issues in it during its testing.

Earlier this year, Google announced its partnership with bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP India to allow users to purchase and sell 99.99 percent 24-karat gold. The feature allows users to purchase gold for any value, which is stored on their behalf, by MMTC-PAMP, in secure vaults. The users can buy and sell the gold any time at the latest price, refreshed every few minutes, as displayed on the Google Pay app.

At the Google for India event in September this year, the company announced that the app has 67 million monthly active users and $110 billion in transactions in 2019.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


