FP Trending

Google Pay will now be killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January. Instead, it is going to add a fee for instant money transfers. While Google Pay allowed one to manage payments as well as send money from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com, Google has now released a notice on the web app telling users that the site will no longer be working from January, according to a report by 9to5Google.

As per the report, it seems that the site's other functions such as managing payment methods will not be affected by this, but the peer-to-peer payments will be removed and locked to the mobile app.

The report further adds that even though one will not be able to send or receive payments from the original app, it might continue to work for managing payment methods for NFC mobile payments.

As per the report, compared to the original Pay experience, Google is adding one specific fee. While the original Google Play had zero fees when transferring money out to a bank account or debit card, now there is a 1.5 percent fee on any transfer made using a debit card. The same won’t apply to a linked bank account, even though that method could take anywhere between one to three days.