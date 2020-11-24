Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pay is reportedly killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January 2021

With this, the site's other functions such as managing payment methods will reportedly not be affected.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2020 16:39:22 IST

Google Pay will now be killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January. Instead, it is going to add a fee for instant money transfers. While Google Pay allowed one to manage payments as well as send money from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com, Google has now released a notice on the web app telling users that the site will no longer be working from January, according to a report by 9to5Google.

Google Pay is reportedly killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January 2021

Google Pay

As per the report, it seems that the site's other functions such as managing payment methods will not be affected by this, but the peer-to-peer payments will be removed and locked to the mobile app.

The report further adds that even though one will not be able to send or receive payments from the original app, it might continue to work for managing payment methods for NFC mobile payments.

As per the report, compared to the original Pay experience, Google is adding one specific fee. While the original Google Play had zero fees when transferring money out to a bank account or debit card, now there is a 1.5 percent fee on any transfer made using a debit card. The same won’t apply to a linked bank account, even though that method could take anywhere between one to three days.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix

Nov 23, 2020
Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix
Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

NewsTracker

Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

Nov 13, 2020
Google will now allow users to turn off data usage for smart features in Gmail, Meet, Chat

Google

Google will now allow users to turn off data usage for smart features in Gmail, Meet, Chat

Nov 18, 2020
Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google One

Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Nov 10, 2020
Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Google Photos

Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Nov 12, 2020
Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Twitter

Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Nov 24, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020