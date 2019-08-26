Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

The dark mode is not entirely black, instead, it has shades of grey so that it won't strain eyes.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 11:04:35 IST

Prior to the official launch of Android Q aka Android 10, Google has reportedly introduced a new dark mode for Google Pay. This mode is available for all smartphones running Android Pie operating system or above.

As per a report by Android Police, the dark mode is part of version 2.96.264233179. Reportedly, when the app is updated to the latest version, it will automatically switch to dark mode when the smartphone is on battery saving mode.

This mode doesn't give a completely black theme, instead, it offers a deep grey theme. But this shade of grey will not strain your eyes, thus serving the purpose of the dark theme.

(Also read: Android Q gets branded as Android 10 because dessert names can confuse users)

Google Pay starts to get a dark mode ahead of the official Android Q launch

Google Pay is growing its reach in India

As for the other colours used in this mode, you will find a light shade of blue in some options like Payment mode or the See More option.

In the dark mode, the app might appear in shades of grey instead f black. Image: Android Police.

In the dark mode, the app might appear in shades of grey instead f black. Image: Android Police.

The dark mode might be helpful in saving up the battery of the smartphone.

The dark mode will also be reportedly available for Google's web browser Google Chrome and is expected to come in more apps in the future.

