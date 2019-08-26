tech2 News Staff

Prior to the official launch of Android Q aka Android 10, Google has reportedly introduced a new dark mode for Google Pay. This mode is available for all smartphones running Android Pie operating system or above.

As per a report by Android Police, the dark mode is part of version 2.96.264233179. Reportedly, when the app is updated to the latest version, it will automatically switch to dark mode when the smartphone is on battery saving mode.

This mode doesn't give a completely black theme, instead, it offers a deep grey theme. But this shade of grey will not strain your eyes, thus serving the purpose of the dark theme.

(Also read: Android Q gets branded as Android 10 because dessert names can confuse users)

As for the other colours used in this mode, you will find a light shade of blue in some options like Payment mode or the See More option.

The dark mode might be helpful in saving up the battery of the smartphone.

The dark mode will also be reportedly available for Google's web browser Google Chrome and is expected to come in more apps in the future.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.