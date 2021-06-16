Wednesday, June 16, 2021Back to
Google Pay expands 'cards tokenisation' with SBI, IndusInd Bank, HSBC and Federal Bank

Card tokenisation feature allows users to make payments by a secure digital token attached to their phones.


tech2 News StaffJun 16, 2021 16:04:01 IST

Google Pay had introduced its NFC-based tokenised contactless payment for Android users in September 2020. This feature allows users to make payments by a secure digital token attached to their phones. This lets users avoid making physical debit or credit cards payments. Now, Google Pay has expanded this feature by partnering with more banks including SBI and HSBC Bank.

Tez is now Google Pay. Image: Google Blog.

Google Pay app will now support debit card payments by SBI, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank and credit cards by IndusInd Bank and HSBC. Prior to this, the tokenisation was available with Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Axis Bank in India. Online merchants like Myntra, Yatra, Dunzo and many otherscan also make use of this feature.

To use this feature, the user's phone must be Near-field communication (NFC) capable. To enable this tap and pay" feature, users will have to do a one-time setup by entering their card details and generating an OTP. After registration, users can use this feature to make payments at any NFC-enabled terminal.

The card tokenisation feature supports mobile recharges, bill payments, insurance payments and so on. Users can also just scan and pay the Bharat QR-enabled merchants.

