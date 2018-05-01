Google and US-based NBC Universal have reportedly come together to enable "Virtual Reality (VR)" experiences on YouTube-based shows from the latter and its affiliates.

This union will include a collaboration of the two companies on 10 multi-episode projects, first being a backstage tour of the dog rescue reality show "Vanderpump Rules", followed by the others, NBCUniversal informed in an official announcement.

"This partnership combines the creative expertise of NBCUniversal with Google's VR capabilities to create these engaging experiences," said Ron Lamprecht, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

The shows will use Google's "Jump" platform and 360-degree cameras to immerse viewers in experiences. "NBCU's teams were able to easily capture engaging VR content using the latest VR Jump cameras," said Amit Singh, VP of Business & Operations for VR & AR at Google.

Some projects will also be made available in "VR180" which is a 4K VR format, the official statement added. Original content from "Saturday Night Live" and "SYFY WIRE" are also part of the VR project.