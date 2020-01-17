Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google parent company Alphabet Inc becomes fourth US company to hit $1 trillion market value

Alphabet joins Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft as the only US companies to hit $1 trillion in market value.


ReutersJan 17, 2020 11:48:05 IST

As Google-parent Alphabet Inc became on Thursday the fourth US company to top a market value of more than $1 trillion, some funds holding its shares are wondering whether now is the time to cash in on the stock’s extraordinary gains.

Shares of the Internet search giant are up nearly 17 percent over the last three months, outpacing a broader rally in the S&P 500 index over the same period by 6 percentage points.

Short interest in the stock, a measure of how many investors are betting on a price decline, is at 1 percent, near a 52-week high for the company and higher than competitors such as Microsoft and Facebook, according to Refinitv data.

Alphabet joins Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft as the only US companies to hit $1 trillion in market value.

“Google is a stock that won’t get you fired,” said Kevin Landis, a portfolio manager at Firsthand Funds who hasn’t added to his current Alphabet position since the first quarter of 2019. “Will I be able to double my money in this stock from here? I’m not sure about that.”

Alphabet’s shares are among a small group of stocks found in the top holdings of both mutual funds and hedge funds, two types of institutions whose investing styles tend to be markedly different, a Goldman Sachs analysis showed. That could leave it exposed to volatile price swings if sentiment suddenly changes.

Google parent company Alphabet Inc becomes fourth US company to hit <img class=

Stock image of Google search page.

Despite those concerns, many investors are finding it hard to say goodbye. The 28 percent climb in Alphabet and the performance of other technology and tech-related stocks helped money managers post big gains in 2019, making it difficult for many to justify cutting their exposure even as they fret over the implications of its run-up.

Ernesto Ramos, portfolio manager of the BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund, has held onto his shares, betting that Alphabet’s exposure to online advertising will eventually justify its above-average valuation. Alphabet trades at 26.6 times future earnings, compared with 18.5 for the S&P 500.

Scott Goginsky, a portfolio manager of the Biondo Focus fund, has held off adding to a longstanding position over the last year, concerned that the company’s costs are likely to increase due to its efforts to pre-empt any additional regulatory measures from Washington. That could cut into the margins of businesses like YouTube if it needs to hire additional workers to vet user-posted content, he said.

Alphabet is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on 3 Feb. In its latest report, the company missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit by about $1.7 billion, though it beat revenue expectations. That news did little to dent investors’ bullishness on the company: Alphabet’s stock retreated briefly on the report, only to resume its climb several days later.

Bearish investors, however, can point to Amazon.com, which saw its market value fall below $1 trillion after its streak of record profits ended in July. Shares of the company are down nearly 7 percent over the last six months, compared with a 10 percent gain in the S&P 500 overall.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Alphabet

Alphabet legal head Drummond exits, giving its new CEO chance to shake up team

Jan 11, 2020
Alphabet legal head Drummond exits, giving its new CEO chance to shake up team
Reducing carbon footprint: How Microsoft, Google, others are working towards a cleaner atmosphere

Carbon footprint

Reducing carbon footprint: How Microsoft, Google, others are working towards a cleaner atmosphere

Jan 17, 2020
Google reportedly testing Stadia streaming on non-Pixel Android smartphones

Google Stadia

Google reportedly testing Stadia streaming on non-Pixel Android smartphones

Jan 11, 2020
Google is testing a dark theme, and upvote and downvote buttons in News app

Google News

Google is testing a dark theme, and upvote and downvote buttons in News app

Jan 04, 2020
Sonos sues Google, seeks damages and ban on sale of Google’s speakers, smartphones, laptops in US

Google

Sonos sues Google, seeks damages and ban on sale of Google’s speakers, smartphones, laptops in US

Jan 08, 2020
CES 2020: Google Assistant to get longform reading in more human-like voice, deeper smart home integration

Google Assistant

CES 2020: Google Assistant to get longform reading in more human-like voice, deeper smart home integration

Jan 08, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019