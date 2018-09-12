Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 September, 2018 16:11 IST

Google Neighbourly now present in 5 more cities to answer your hyperlocal queries

The app is now also available in Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, Vizag, and Kota for Android users.

Google's Neighbourly app, which helps users with local information like nearby shopping arcades, parks, fitness, food, and tuition centers is now rolling out to Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, Vizag, and Kota.

The beta version of "Neighbourly" is available on the Google Play Store for all Android devices across these seven cities in India.

"With 'Neighbourly', we are able to address the local information needs of India's fast-growing internet users in their neighbourhood," Josh Woodward, Group Product Manager, Next Billion Users team, Google, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Help you neighbours out by answering questions. Image: Google Neighbourly App

Help you neighbours out by answering questions. Image: Google Neighbourly App

The latest version of the application includes an enhanced voice input, thus, allowing people to ask and respond to questions in their own languages, quicker replies and "similar answers" feature -- that would detect and group similar answers.

"The app was first rolled out to Mumbai and Jaipur and 20 percent of people tap to speak their question and each question, spoken or written, gets an average of four relevant, trusted answers," Google said.

The launch took place after the company's extensive user testing in the past several months, where Google's "Next Billion Users" team conducted a series of studies and spoke to locals in neighbourhoods.

"The response was encouraging -- especially among women, students and daily commuters -- and people appreciated using their local language to ask questions to their neighbours and sharing their own knowledge with others," the firm added.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Google Maps

Google Maps interface may soon be tweaked a little with a new Commute tab

Sep 04, 2018

Twitter redesign

Twitter testing redesign for desktop to add night mode, data-saving mode, more

Sep 07, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to soon rollout Facebook-like threaded conversations, status indicator

Sep 01, 2018

Uber

Uber for iOS to add new ‘mode switch’ interface for bike, scooter or car rentals

Sep 07, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome celebrates 10th anniversary with major redesign and new features

Sep 05, 2018

Skype

Skype drops Snapchat-like Highlights feature for a more clutter-free experience

Sep 03, 2018

science

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018

Genome Mapping

Scientists have gone beyond finding Nemo, they've now mapped its entire genome

Sep 12, 2018