Thursday, September 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google moves Delhi High Court against antitrust body CCI following confidential report ‘leak’

By approaching the Delhi HC, Google said it aims to prevent any “further unlawful disclosures” of confidential findings by the Competition Commission of India.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 23, 2021 18:41:36 IST

Google on Thursday said it has moved the Delhi High Court against the leak of antitrust body CCI's confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the tech giant. Google, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of Competition Commission of India (CCI). The tech giant noted that it has "not yet received or reviewed this confidential report".

"Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners," it added.

After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI – in early 2019 – had ordered a detailed probe against Google. Image: ElisaRiva via Pixabay

After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI – in early 2019 – had ordered a detailed probe against Google. Image: ElisaRiva via Pixabay

Last week, reports had stated that CCI's investigation arm, the Director General (DG), has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android.

After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI – in early 2019 – had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard.

"We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI's custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures," a Google spokesperson said in the statement.

The spokesperson added that the company cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process.

"... We hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with," the spokesperson added.

The company stated that the DG''s findings “do not reflect the final decision of the CCI” and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step.

"Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations," the statement said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Delhi HC refuses Abhishek Banerjee interim relief in PMLA case, tells EC to respond in 3 days

Sep 21, 2021
Delhi HC refuses Abhishek Banerjee interim relief in PMLA case, tells EC to respond in 3 days
Delhi HC seeks central government's stand on Manika Batra's plea against Table Tennis Federation of India

Delhi HC seeks central government's stand on Manika Batra's plea against Table Tennis Federation of India

Sep 20, 2021
Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi High Court

NewsTracker

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi High Court

Sep 11, 2021
South Korea imposes $177 million penalty on Google for allegedly forcing its software on smartphone cos

Google

South Korea imposes $177 million penalty on Google for allegedly forcing its software on smartphone cos

Sep 14, 2021
HC asks Centre to conduct inquiry into allegations against Table Tennis body by Manika Batra

SportsTracker

HC asks Centre to conduct inquiry into allegations against Table Tennis body by Manika Batra

Sep 23, 2021
Over 86% of Mumbai's population have COVID-19 antibodies: BMC's latest sero-survey

Over 86% of Mumbai's population have COVID-19 antibodies: BMC's latest sero-survey

Sep 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021