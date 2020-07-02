FP Trending

Google, which has time and again been introducing new features to its apps is reportedly working on rolling out Smart Compose feature to Google Messages, WhatsApp and Telegram through the Gboard keyboard.

According to 9To5 Google, the company started introducing a new beta version of Gboard the Google Play Store in June.

Google has also invited people to a testing program for an unreleased version of the Gboard - the Google Keyboard app.

Smart Compose is a feature that helps users complete their sentences by showing the next few words as they would appear and allowing them to accept the completion by pressing tab on desktop or swiping right on Android.

Those who registered for beta updates to Gboard found that the Google Messages app now offers helpful completion suggestions. It is available on version 9.5.12.317844448.

Smart Compose was rolled out as an exclusive feature for Gmail and is only available via G Suite accounts, reported XDA Developers. Besides, it was limited only to Pixel 3 devices.

However, the search-engine giant extended the feature to all Gmail users in early 2019 and later in that year introduced it on Google Docs for G Suite accounts.

Android apps including Gmail and Messages have been equipped with the Smart Reply feature that offers instant responses generated machine learning since 2017.

Smart Compose basically allows users to tweak the text after they have accepted the suggestion instead of sending it immediately.