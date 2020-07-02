Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google might soon roll out a Smart Compose feature for Google Messages, WhatsApp and Telegram

Smart Compose was rolled out as an exclusive feature for Gmail and is only available via G Suite accounts.


FP TrendingJul 02, 2020 16:48:22 IST

Google, which has time and again been introducing new features to its apps is reportedly working on rolling out Smart Compose feature to Google Messages, WhatsApp and Telegram through the Gboard keyboard.

According to 9To5 Google, the company started introducing a new beta version of Gboard the Google Play Store in June.

Google might soon roll out a Smart Compose feature for Google Messages, WhatsApp and Telegram

Smart Compose is a feature that helps users complete their sentences by showing the next few words. Image: Reuters

Google has also invited people to a testing program for an unreleased version of the Gboard - the Google Keyboard app.

Smart Compose is a feature that helps users complete their sentences by showing the next few words as they would appear and allowing them to accept the completion by pressing tab on desktop or swiping right on Android.

Those who registered for beta updates to Gboard found that the Google Messages app now offers helpful completion suggestions. It is available on version 9.5.12.317844448.

Smart Compose was rolled out as an exclusive feature for Gmail and is only available via G Suite accounts, reported XDA Developers. Besides, it was limited only to Pixel 3 devices.

However, the search-engine giant extended the feature to all Gmail users in early 2019 and later in that year introduced it on Google Docs for G Suite accounts.

Android apps including Gmail and Messages have been equipped with the Smart Reply feature that offers instant responses generated machine learning since 2017.

Smart Compose basically allows users to tweak the text after they have accepted the suggestion instead of sending it immediately.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp

Jul 01, 2020
Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp
WhatsApp announces animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for web and more; features to roll out in 'coming weeks'

WhatsApp

WhatsApp announces animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for web and more; features to roll out in 'coming weeks'

Jul 02, 2020
Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

WhatsApp

Whatsapp might soon allow both Android and iOS users to send animated stickers

Jun 25, 2020
Google Meet to be soon available in Gmail on both Android and iOS devices

Google

Google Meet to be soon available in Gmail on both Android and iOS devices

Jun 18, 2020
Several Gmail users report they are facing issues using the Mail app in Windows 10

Windows 10 Mail

Several Gmail users report they are facing issues using the Mail app in Windows 10

Jun 30, 2020
Facebook rolls out customisable Avatars in India: Here's how you can create your own

Facebook Avatar

Facebook rolls out customisable Avatars in India: Here's how you can create your own

Jul 01, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020