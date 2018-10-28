Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 October, 2018 16:01 IST

Google might remove and replace 'Unlock with Voice Match' on all Android devices

'Unlock with Voice Match' is being replaced by 'Lock screen personal results,' a much secure way.

Android users have been able to unlock a device using their voice while talking to the Google Assistant. However, ever since the removal of 'Unlock with Voice Match' on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, it looks like the feature could be removed and even replaced on all Android devices.

'Unlock with Voice Match' is a security feature which allows users to simply use their voice to unlock their smartphone.

The publication 9to5Google did an APK teardown and concluded that the aforementioned option is slowly being removed on all Android devices. The feature has been considered secure since "a similar voice or recording of your voice” is capable of unlocking your device, which can give somebody total access to your device.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

They found that the Google App version 8.39 for Android has text which reveals information about the change and that Unlock with Voice Match is being replaced by 'Lock screen personal results' which is a much more secure way.

"The Voice Match to unlock feature you’ve been using has been replaced with a more secure way to get personal results while your device is locked. You can change this in your Assistant settings," they found in a string of text.

This replacement of Unlock with Voice Match with Lock screen personal results has not taken place yet but is expected soon.

