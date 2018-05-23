Search giant Google is in court for allegedly collecting the personal data of iPhone users in UK. A report by Bloomberg claims that iPhone users in the UK are suing Google to the tune of around $4.29 billion as per a court filing.

'Google You Owe Us' is a group representing the 4.4 million iPhone users in court and it claims that Alphabet Inc. unlawfully collected people's personal data by bypassing Apple Inc.'s default privacy settings found in its Safari browser.

As per the group, Google used software which allowed developers to track a user's browsing history and thus collected personal data. The same algorithm found its way around the default settings of Apple's Safari browser. Apple back in 2015 through the iOS 9 software update allowed iPhone and iPad users to install content blocking software that would give them better control over the sharing of their personal data.

Google in its court filing denied the allegations and in its court documents said that group representing the iPhone users, suggested that each individual could receive GBP 750 "if the case is successful".

At the hearing, which was held on Monday, Google also argued that the dispute does not belong in a London court.

The group representing the iPhone users as per the report by Bloomberg, is lead by consumer advocate Richard Lloyd.

It also seeks permission to hear the case as a "representative action", one that is comparable to a class action lawsuit in the US, claiming that all the customers share similar interests.