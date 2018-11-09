There's something fishy going on at Google. Various reports indicate that Google is working on two new Pixel phones, and they're named after fish.

Android Police has conducted a teardown of ARCore v1.5 apk which threw up the names of two Google devices. One is codenamed as 'Bonito' and the other as 'Sargo'. These both were spotted in the list of smartphones which support Google's platform for mobile augmented reality.

The codenames aren't linked to any known hardware.

The device with the codename Bonito was originally leaked by tipster Roland Quandt in June. The leak revealed that the device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 and is expected to fit in the mid-range category.

As noted by @arbycalzone Google's SDM710 device indeed does have a "fishy" codename, being called "Bonito": https://t.co/gvDHgYq1nj which _PERFECTLY_ fits the mid-range orientation - Wikipedia says: "Bonitos are a tribe of medium-sized, ray-finned predatory fish..." https://t.co/G95tImjfEz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 4, 2018

There was no mention of when the phone might arrive.

When the Google Pixel 3 (Crosshatch) and 3 XL (Blueline) were hatched, the expectation of Bonito to arrive had dropped.

The codenames seem to follow a fish-based naming convention. The report speculates that the launch would take place in early 2019, but as there is no official news to confirm the existence of the phone itself, it would be better to take the news with a grain of salt.