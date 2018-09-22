Google seems to be testing a new colour pop effect in Google Photos. The picture of the colour pop being used was posted on Google Plus.

One of the users named +Vegar Henriksen has posted a picture on Google Plus showing the difference. Google seems to also be testing this along with manual bokeh effect.

According to a report in Android Police, a few users had previously got colour pop suggestions in the assistant tab, but it was just that. There was no news on whether there would be a wide rollout.

But now it seems that Google has started to test this feature again and also added the bokeh effect.

There have been mentions of the new editing tools that the colour pop offers like it keeps the part of the photo which is focus coloured and desaturates the remaining section of the image.

The manual bokeh effect is also said to allow you to select the portion that you want to pop, but instead of desaturating the rest of the image it blurs it out.

So the feature is expected to allow the user to change the focus area and also adjust how much blurry they want their images backgrounds to be.

It is speculated that the basic underlying process for the colour pop and bokeh effect might be similar which is to separate the subject and background, thus testing both of them simultaneously.

The report states that this feature might only work with regular photos, not the ones which have already undergone some sort of editing like those taken with depth effects enabled.

These features might still have to undergo a lot of testing before they are rolled out.