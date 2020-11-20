FP Trending

Google has announced that it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users. The move will make it harder for anyone, other than the user, to read the content of messages. Taking to Google's blog, Product Lead for Messages, Crew Rowny revealed that they are sharing the latest updates Google has made to Messages to help one connect safely around the world. According to Google's blog, as smartphones keep on getting advanced, communication apps too should progress to meet changing needs.

Rowny revealed that for the past few years, the tech giant has been working with the mobile industry and device makers on several carrier networks to provide chat features in Messages based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard.

As per the blog, chat features upgrade SMS text messaging so that one can send and receive better quality photos and videos as well as chats over Wi-Fi data as well as know when one's message is read, etc.

The blog further mentioned that the global rollout of the chat feature has been completed and will make the modern messaging experience universal and interconnected for everyone on Android. People who use Messaging services will now have access to modern chat features either from their carrier or directly from Google.

Furthermore, the blog stated that in order to keep personal information safe in chats, they will be rolling out end-to-end encryption, starting with one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages.

According to Rowny, "End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you’re messaging."

The blog adds that the rollout will first reach beta testers in the beginning of the month and continue into next year.

End-to-end encryption is only available when the person who is sending a text and the person receiving it has Google Messages installed and has their chat features on.