Friday, November 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Messages to get end-to-end encryption, new features and more for android users

Google will roll out end-to-end encryption, starting with one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages.


FP TrendingNov 20, 2020 16:20:42 IST

Google has announced that it will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Android users. The move will make it harder for anyone, other than the user, to read the content of messages. Taking to Google's blog, Product Lead for Messages, Crew Rowny revealed that they are sharing the latest updates Google has made to Messages to help one connect safely around the world. According to Google's blog, as smartphones keep on getting advanced, communication apps too should progress to meet changing needs.

Google Messages to get end-to-end encryption, new features and more for android users

People who use Messaging services will now have access to modern chat features either from their carrier or directly from Google.

Rowny revealed that for the past few years, the tech giant has been working with the mobile industry and device makers on several carrier networks to provide chat features in Messages based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard.

As per the blog, chat features upgrade SMS text messaging so that one can send and receive better quality photos and videos as well as chats over Wi-Fi data as well as know when one's message is read, etc.

The blog further mentioned that the global rollout of the chat feature has been completed and will make the modern messaging experience universal and interconnected for everyone on Android. People who use Messaging services will now have access to modern chat features either from their carrier or directly from Google.

Furthermore, the blog stated that in order to keep personal information safe in chats, they will be rolling out end-to-end encryption, starting with one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages.

According to Rowny, "End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you’re messaging."

The blog adds that the rollout will first reach beta testers in the beginning of the month and continue into next year.

End-to-end encryption is only available when the person who is sending a text and the person receiving it has Google Messages installed and has their chat features on.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google will now allow users to turn off data usage for smart features in Gmail, Meet, Chat

Nov 18, 2020
Google will now allow users to turn off data usage for smart features in Gmail, Meet, Chat
Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google One

Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Nov 10, 2020
Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Google Photos

Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Nov 12, 2020
Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers

Google Photos

Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers

Nov 09, 2020
Google camera updated to version 8.1, rolling out to older Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL phones

Google Camera

Google camera updated to version 8.1, rolling out to older Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL phones

Nov 18, 2020
Google Maps gets a new 'Trips' tab that will show details of your past vacations

Google Maps

Google Maps gets a new 'Trips' tab that will show details of your past vacations

Nov 12, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020