Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Meet now let users cast their meetings on the TV screen: How it works

Anyone with a Google account and a Chromecast device with the latest firmware can cast their video calls to other screens.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 16:20:55 IST

Google Meet has started to support Chromecast and now users will be able to cast their meetings on smart displays at their home, like the Android TV or Chromecast streaming sticks.

Grace Yang of the Chromecast Team wrote in a forum blog that the ability to conduct video conferences on bigger screens will make connecting with friends, family and colleagues easier. “Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” the blog read.

Anyone with a Google account and a Chromecast device with the latest firmware can cast their video calls to other screens. Although the firm has started the roll out, it might take a couple of days to reach all devices. You can attend office meetings in the living room or let your child connect with their school lesson on a big screen with this feature. Using it is very simple, one can select the ‘cast this meeting’ option before or during a video call on Meet.

Google Meet now let users cast their meetings on the TV screen: How it works

Google Meet

Notably, a user’s audio and video feed will be always coming from their computer, even while they cast a Meet to the TV. So you will be only visualising your screen view differently, and you will still need to look at the original source’s camera to maintain eye contact. Thus you would need to make sure that you position yourselves near the computer or laptop, so that you can look at the screen and transport your voice properly, according to a report by The Verge.

[hq]Here’s how you can cast Google Meet video conference on TV screen[/hq]

[hans][hstep] Step 1: Start the Google Meet video conference and turn on your cast enabled display. Wait for your computer to detect the cast device.[/hstep]

[hstep] Step 2: Select Cast this meeting. In the Cast tab, select the Cast-enabled device you want to use.[/hstep][/hans]

If you want to join during a meeting, select the 3-dot menu ‘Cast this meeting’ in the bottom right. In the Cast tab, select the Cast-enabled device you want to use.

To stop casting the menu, select the option ‘Stop casting meeting’ from the bottom right

Performance of the video casting can vary on Chromecast-aided screens and Android TV, according to Google. Hence, a few test runs might be needed to judge a certain screen’s quality. Both the current and second-generation Chromecasts will be supporting this feature, along with the Chromecast Ultra.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android TV

Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Aug 12, 2020
Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update
Google is reportedly planning to eventually replace Duo with Meet for video calling

Google Meet

Google is reportedly planning to eventually replace Duo with Meet for video calling

Aug 17, 2020
Google announces new features like hand raising, to-do widget and more for Meet and Classroom

Google

Google announces new features like hand raising, to-do widget and more for Meet and Classroom

Aug 12, 2020
Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update

Twitter

Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update

Aug 07, 2020
Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021

Chrome apps

Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021

Aug 12, 2020
Call of Duty Mobile season 9 with Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map to launch on 16 August

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile season 9 with Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map to launch on 16 August

Aug 14, 2020

science

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020
Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Astrophysics

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Aug 20, 2020
Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

COVID-19

Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

Aug 20, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020