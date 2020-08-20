FP Trending

Google Meet has started to support Chromecast and now users will be able to cast their meetings on smart displays at their home, like the Android TV or Chromecast streaming sticks.

Grace Yang of the Chromecast Team wrote in a forum blog that the ability to conduct video conferences on bigger screens will make connecting with friends, family and colleagues easier. “Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” the blog read.

Anyone with a Google account and a Chromecast device with the latest firmware can cast their video calls to other screens. Although the firm has started the roll out, it might take a couple of days to reach all devices. You can attend office meetings in the living room or let your child connect with their school lesson on a big screen with this feature. Using it is very simple, one can select the ‘cast this meeting’ option before or during a video call on Meet.

Notably, a user’s audio and video feed will be always coming from their computer, even while they cast a Meet to the TV. So you will be only visualising your screen view differently, and you will still need to look at the original source’s camera to maintain eye contact. Thus you would need to make sure that you position yourselves near the computer or laptop, so that you can look at the screen and transport your voice properly, according to a report by The Verge.

[hq]Here’s how you can cast Google Meet video conference on TV screen[/hq]

[hans][hstep] Step 1: Start the Google Meet video conference and turn on your cast enabled display. Wait for your computer to detect the cast device.[/hstep]

[hstep] Step 2: Select Cast this meeting. In the Cast tab, select the Cast-enabled device you want to use.[/hstep][/hans]

If you want to join during a meeting, select the 3-dot menu ‘Cast this meeting’ in the bottom right. In the Cast tab, select the Cast-enabled device you want to use.

To stop casting the menu, select the option ‘Stop casting meeting’ from the bottom right

Performance of the video casting can vary on Chromecast-aided screens and Android TV, according to Google. Hence, a few test runs might be needed to judge a certain screen’s quality. Both the current and second-generation Chromecasts will be supporting this feature, along with the Chromecast Ultra.