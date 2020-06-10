FP Trending

Google has introduced AI-powered noise cancellation in Meet. The company in April announced that it was going to roll out the feature to G Suite Enterprise and Education customers.

According to VentureBeat, Google is rolling out the noise cancellation feature gradually and it will be available for web first and later for Android and iOS.

The tech website’s report contains a video of G Suite’s director of product management Serge Lachapelle, in which he can be seen demonstrating how the noise cancellation removes the sound of clicking pens, glass clinking or crackling crisp packets.

This new feature will help limit interruptions during meetings by intelligently filtering out background distractions. It will even get rid of the background sound of dog barking or keystrokes while users take meeting notes.

The noise cancellation will be turned on by default and call participants will not see any visual indication that it’s enabled. Those who don’t want this feature activated can turn it off from the audio menu in Google Meet’s settings.

The search-engine giant has reportedly been working on this for around a year-and-a-half. It has been training its AI model using thousands of its own meetings.

Google is not the only company that is working on noise cancellation feature to reduce background sound on calls. Microsoft is also planning to roll out real-time noise suppression option to Teams. Usually, this feature covers stationary noise, such as a of computer fan or air conditioner, but Teams like Meet will suppress non-stationary noises like a dog barking or somebody shutting a door.