Google Meet crosses 50 million downloads on Play Store weeks after it was made free for everyone

Google started rolling out the free service to everyone earlier this month, and reportedly crossed 10 million downloads in March.


FP TrendingMay 19, 2020 16:37:55 IST

Google Meet has crossed 50 million downloads on the Play Store. Google had last month announced that it was making Meet’s video calling service free for everyone.

Earlier, the video calling service was free exclusively for GSuite users.

Google started rolling out the free service to everyone earlier this month. According to AppBrain, Meet passed 10 million downloads in March.

In April, three new features were introduced in Meet – an AI-enhanced low-light mode, tab-focused presentation mode, and a noise cancellation feature.

Google Meet crosses 50 million downloads on Play Store weeks after it was made free for everyone

Google Meet

Now, users can present their entire screen or a specific window in a meeting because of tab-focused presentation mode. This feature results in higher quality video and audio during the presentation.

The AI-enhanced low-light mode has been rolled out for mobile, and would soon be available for web or desktop. The noise cancellation feature would let users focus on meeting even if there are background noises.

Google has also integrated Meet into Gmail, meaning one can now place video calls from their inbox. Meet comes with features such as screen sharing and simple scheduling, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to the preferences of users.

Facing increasing competition from rival Zoom, Google Meet had launched expanded tile layouts to allow users to see up to 16 participants during video calls. The number of participants visible earlier was just four.

