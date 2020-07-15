FP Trending

Google Meet will now block anonymous users, who are not signed into a Google account, by default for Education meetings.

As per a Google blog post, the feature has been introduced to increase the privacy of education meetings in Google Meet. Anonymous users will not be able to join meetings organised by anyone with a G Suite for Education of G Suite Enterprise for Education licence.

"This prevents participants from sharing a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access," Google said.

A report by ZDNet says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have been holding classes online via video conferencing platforms and have been interrupted by pranksters.

As per a report by 9To5 Google, "Zoombombing" became a big problem during the online classes and meetings and Google Meet is mitigating this by adding its latest security feature.

Google said that anonymous users can cause disruption to learning by making noise and sharing content and become a distraction for the meeting organisers.

The new Google Meet feature will help keep distracting miscreants stay away from crashing an online meeting after receiving a publicly shared link.

The feature will be enabled by default for end users as well as admins and might take up to 15 days to be available to all the users.

The Verge report says that Google is not the only company that has been facing Zoombombing issues where unauthorised users connect to meetings and disrupt them by sharing shock videos, or hurling insults.

Zoom, where the phrase “zoombombing” comes from, has introduced security and privacy features enhance security and bring an end to the practice.