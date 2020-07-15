Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Meet adds 'zoombombing' protection against anonymous users for education meetings

The feature will be enabled by default for end-users as well as admins and might take up to 15 days to be available to all the users.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 15:08:12 IST

Google Meet will now block anonymous users, who are not signed into a Google account, by default for Education meetings.

As per a Google blog post, the feature has been introduced to increase the privacy of education meetings in Google Meet. Anonymous users will not be able to join meetings organised by anyone with a G Suite for Education of G Suite Enterprise for Education licence.

Google Meet adds zoombombing protection against anonymous users for education meetings

Google Meet

"This prevents participants from sharing a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access," Google said.

A report by ZDNet says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have been holding classes online via video conferencing platforms and have been interrupted by pranksters.

As per a report by 9To5 Google, "Zoombombing" became a big problem during the online classes and meetings and Google Meet is mitigating this by adding its latest security feature.

Google said that anonymous users can cause disruption to learning by making noise and sharing content and become a distraction for the meeting organisers.

The new Google Meet feature will help keep distracting miscreants stay away from crashing an online meeting after receiving a publicly shared link.

The feature will be enabled by default for end users as well as admins and might take up to 15 days to be available to all the users.

The Verge report says that Google is not the only company that has been facing Zoombombing issues where unauthorised users connect to meetings and disrupt them by sharing shock videos, or hurling insults.

Zoom, where the phrase “zoombombing” comes from, has introduced security and privacy features enhance security and bring an end to the practice.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google receives a record fine of 600,000 euros from Belgium's data protection authority

Jul 15, 2020
Google receives a record fine of 600,000 euros from Belgium's data protection authority
Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge: Report

Google-Fitbit

Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge: Report

Jul 10, 2020
Google starts rolling out dark mode on Docs, Sheets and Slides: Here's how you can enable it

Google

Google starts rolling out dark mode on Docs, Sheets and Slides: Here's how you can enable it

Jul 08, 2020
Google For India: Sundar Pichai announces investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years

Google For India

Google For India: Sundar Pichai announces investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years

Jul 13, 2020
Google Photos gets a 'mute toggle' that will let you easily switch off video volume

Google Photos

Google Photos gets a 'mute toggle' that will let you easily switch off video volume

Jun 30, 2020
Google for India 2020 highlights: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google For India

Google for India 2020 highlights: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Jul 13, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020