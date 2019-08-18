Sunday, August 18, 2019Back to
Google may soon roll out 'Password Checkup' feature for Chrome browser

Google has announced that the feature would become a default feature of Chrome browser.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2019 14:46:12 IST

Google Chrome will soon receive the 'Password Checkup' feature, which will checks if a user's password is compromised and alerts them with a drop-down menu box.

Google has announced that the feature would become a default feature of Chrome browser instead of remaining an optional extension.

Google Chrome's dark mode. Image: tech2

9To5Google first reported Google working on the feature. It said, "Google is looking to change things by integrating Password Checkup's leak detection directly into Chrome. While the design documents are currently private, there are enough code changes available to piece together how it should work."

While the Password Checkup feature will be new to Chrome, but the feature itself was announced by Google earlier this year. Basically, with the feature rolled out, users will not have to rely on websites like 'Have I Been Pwned' to find out if their account has been compromised.

Further, users will also have the option to disable the 'Password Checkup' feature, in case they do not want Google to have any access to their passwords. Primarily, this is being done for the sake of enterprise customers, but the setting will likely also be available for others also, the report added.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

