Google is reportedly in talks with some of the biggest e-commerce platforms in India to launch what it calls ‘shopping tabs’, which will allow users to initiate the purchasing process directly off the search engine.

According to a report by the Economic Times, a Google shopping tab feature will pilot soon, followed by a full-fledged launch by the end of the year. Google also confirmed the feature saying, “We are always exploring options to help consumers find the products they want to buy more quickly and efficiently from local merchants.”

Apparently, Google is already in negotiations with e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal for the feature.

Essentially, the shopping tab feature will let you search products on a platform, right from the search engine, eventually being directed to the platform for placing your order. Though it is likely that in future, Google might let you complete this entire process off its website. But for now, reportedly, Google will not fulfil online shopping through its payment product or otherwise.

Other than big e-commerce platforms, Google will reportedly also be partnering with small and medium enterprises, including neighbourhood kiranas, handicraft stores or maybe popular grocery chains.

“They (Google) will partner with retailers of all sizes — it can tell the user where the product is available, is it available online, etc.,” a person familiar with the matter told ET.

Some also suggest that this shopping tab feature may be Google’s way to enter the e-commerce platform business in India. Similar to how Amazon’s price-comparing website junglee.com was first launched, Google’s shopping tab may be its way to analyse and understand the Indian market.