FP Trending

It seems Google has been at work on a new Nest-branded smart speaker that could act as an upgrade for it's Google Home device.

The new Nest-branded smart speaker is more in line with the Nest Mini and Hub in terms of look and fabric styling, according to a report in 9to5Google.

The device reportedly has been codenamed 'Prince' and might have larger speaker drivers, which is more than the original Google Home’s 'high excursion' speaker.

The device will feature the usual Google Assistant that is present in the other devices from the company, the report adds. It might have features like stereo speaker pairing.

As for price, it is expected that Prince will be priced higher than the original Google Home, but lower than Home Max.

According to an Android Authority report, the speaker will not have a display, but users can choose from two different Google Nest smart displays that are already available in the market.

It's quite possible that Prince will feature the same fabric design of the Mini and probably even come in the same colors: Charcoal, Chalk, Sky, and Coral.

Engadget reported that the Google Home speaker is overdue for a change, ever since it was launched in 2016. While Amazon has rolled out sever updates to its Echo, the Google Home seems fairly ancient in comparison.

Apart from Prince, other hardware plans for Google in 2020 include the Pixel 4a, a possible Pixel 5 and Android TV dongle codenamed Sabrina.