Google is reportedly working on a standalone Augmented Reality (AR) headset, code-named Google A65, according to documents obtained by German news site WinFuture.

Google is working with Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta on the AR headset which is the same company that was involved in the production of the Pixel C tablet that was launched in 2015, WinFuture claimed in a report on Friday.

The headset is expected to include camera sensors and microphones to allow users operate the device using Google Assistant, CNET reported on Friday.

"The headset is supposedly based on a custom quad-core internet-of-things (IoT) focused Qualcomm QSC603, supporting up to 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and 1080p and 1030p video capture, 3D overlays, rendering interfaces, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and the Android neural networks application programming interface (API)," the report added.

Google already manufactures an AR headset called the Google Glass, that comes with smart heads-up display and camera and was launched in 2013.

Google A65 is rumoured to have many similarities with Microsoft's Hololens in terms of its operation style, advanced RISC machines (ARM)-powered design and the Qualcomm chipset being used.

There are a host of other AR headsets in development or rumoured to be in development, from companies like Apple and Samsung.

As for Google A65, there is no release date yet as it is still in the prototype stage, according to the report.