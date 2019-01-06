tech2 News Staff

While Samsung is expected to showcase some of its foldable display technology at CES, it is quite evident that 2019 will be the year of foldable smartphones and Google won't be shying away from giving things a try.

Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin, who was also responsible for all the leaks related to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year had earlier mentioned that the company had a total of seven prototypes which were being worked on. Two of them were the current Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL while one of those prototypes is now claimed to be a foldable smartphone.

Murtazin suggested in a blog post on Mobile-Review.com that the flexible display-featuring Pixel smartphone is a prototype for 2020. However, in line with Murtazin's claim, a tipster on Twitter featuring a username which reads TechNavvi says that the foldable smartphone by Google is already in the pipeline for an earlier launch. The tipster also posted an image of what he claims to be a patent application pertaining to the new foldable model.

While that's the hardware side of things, given the fact that Samsung is closely working with Google to develop Android Q for foldable phones, it shouldn't be too difficult to optimise software for a foldable Pixel soon.

Google's Director of Product Management, Stephanie Cuthbertson, in a blog post during Android Developers Summit said, "We're optimising Android for this new form factor. And, making changes to help developers everywhere take advantage of the possibilities this creates for amazing new experiences, new ways to engage and delight your users."

The stage thus does appear to set for Google to develop and finish work on a foldable phone soon, but without an official word, it's difficult to suggest a possible timeline for such a release.

