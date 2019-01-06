Sunday, January 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google may be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone but there's no timeline yet

Google is yet to come out and state anything about its 2019 lineup of Pixel devices.

tech2 News Staff Jan 06, 2019 15:50 PM IST

While Samsung is expected to showcase some of its foldable display technology at CES, it is quite evident that 2019 will be the year of foldable smartphones and Google won't be shying away from giving things a try.

Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin, who was also responsible for all the leaks related to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year had earlier mentioned that the company had a total of seven prototypes which were being worked on. Two of them were the current Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL while one of those prototypes is now claimed to be a foldable smartphone.

Glen Murphy, Head of Android UX at Google, speaks during the unveiling of Samsung's new

Glen Murphy, Head of Android UX at Google, speaks during the unveiling of Samsung's new "Infinity Flex" foldable display. Image: Reuters

Murtazin suggested in a blog post on Mobile-Review.com that the flexible display-featuring Pixel smartphone is a prototype for 2020. However, in line with Murtazin's claim, a tipster on Twitter featuring a username which reads TechNavvi says that the foldable smartphone by Google is already in the pipeline for an earlier launch. The tipster also posted an image of what he claims to be a patent application pertaining to the new foldable model.

While that's the hardware side of things, given the fact that Samsung is closely working with Google to develop Android Q for foldable phones, it shouldn't be too difficult to optimise software for a foldable Pixel soon.

Google's Director of Product Management, Stephanie Cuthbertson, in a blog post during Android Developers Summit said, "We're optimising Android for this new form factor. And, making changes to help developers everywhere take advantage of the possibilities this creates for amazing new experiences, new ways to engage and delight your users."

The stage thus does appear to set for Google to develop and finish work on a foldable phone soon, but without an official word, it's difficult to suggest a possible timeline for such a release.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

CES 2019

CES 2019: Amid a decline in public trust, tech industry to celebrate innovation

Jan 02, 2019

Samsung

Samsung to demonstrate 'Sound on Display' OLED panels at CES 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

CES 2019

Smart TVs, gaming PCs, folding smartphones and more: What to expect from CES 2019

Jan 05, 2019

Google

Irked Google Pixel user puts out hate banners in Delhi, slams after-sale service

Jan 05, 2019

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

Google

Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in spring 2019: Report

Dec 28, 2018

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019