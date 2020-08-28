Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google mentions that 'Nearby saved' option will only work if you have allowed Maps to know about your location.


FP TrendingAug 28, 2020 12:41:03 IST

The Saved tab in Google Maps is getting updated. For those who are unaware, Maps users can bookmark monuments, restaurants, parks and sightseeing locations for organised safekeeping. In the redesigned version, google is letting go of the tabs present in the section and is replacing them with a feed of carousels.

Now, users will be able to “find and remember the places that matter most” to them with enhanced ease, according to a Google blog. Greg Backstrom, Product Manager at Google Maps, wrote that globally, people saved more than seven billion locations on Google Maps and the fact that overall tourism is on hold due to the pandemic, people have not stopped saving places to their bucket lists.

Google Maps updates Saved tab to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps. Image: Google

The updates are a welcome move as it makes utilising the Saved tab easier. The locations and eateries that you save on the app will get assorted into various ways once you have updated your Maps app. To remember the last saved item, you can check for the "Recently Saved" carousel. On the other hand, the app will help you detect places that are close to your geographical location by keeping them under the separate division of "Nearby Saved". Google mentions that this will only work if you have allowed Maps to know about your location.

Another new feature is that of remembering the places that you have visited in the past. “If you’ve chosen to turn on your Location History setting, you can use your Timeline to remember the places you’ve been and routes you’ve taken”. Google mentions that the places will be sorted on the basis of time, city, region or country.

According to 9to5 Google, there is also a ‘List’ category present in the app where you can create separate lists for your favourite places, starred places or a wishlist. It added that the update is already available for Android users but is yet to come to iOS devices. 

 

