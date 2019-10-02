tech2 News Staff

In another Indian-centric move by Google, the company has announced that Google Maps will now list over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India. Three cities, New Delhi, Bhopal, and Indore, were part of this pilot program since 2016 and it was being done in collaboration with Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

To know the nearest public restroom in their locality, users can simply type ‘public toilets near me’ on Google Search, Google Assistant or Google Maps and receive results. Google My Business has also allowed the Ministry to take ownership of these listings so that ratings, visits and reviews can be provided for each of them.

Google says that last year it ran a campaign "to spur awareness and adoption that resulted in 32,000 reviews, photos, and edits being added to public toilets across India," by local guides.

